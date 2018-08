Wie ein syrischer Flüchtling seit Monaten im Flughafen lebt

Nothing much just training & walking my pet around🤗

Meet Miss. Crimson ladies & gentlemen 🙆‍♂️🙋‍♂️

She is a good company, clean, quite & unique 😍

Neither a Horse🐎 Camel🐫 Giraffe🦒or Lama🐩, yet she is a size of a rabbit 🐇😅

She is red & that what it's all Matter ❤😘 pic.twitter.com/pi4OSaB8VQ