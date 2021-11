Matthias Maurer auf dem Weg ins All - Deutscher fliegt zur ISS

Our 🐉 has waited long enough. At 03:03 CET, @astro_raja, @astro_marshburn, Kayla & I will launch to the @Space_Station, where #CosmicKiss begins! Thank you for supporting #Crew3 to date & 👏 to @Thom_astro for preparing my space bed 😴. Next updates will be from orbit! pic.twitter.com/L258rIjzcq