Schwedens Königshaus speckt ab: Diese fünf Kinder sind raus

View this post on Instagram

#Repost from @europeroyals #NEWS King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden decide that the children of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia as well as the children of Princess Madeleine and Christopher O'Neill will not longer be members of the Royal House. The five children will be part of the Royal Family but lost their titles "His/Her Royal Highness. Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne will kept their Duke/Duchess title. In the future they will not carry out Royal Duties. #princessleonore #prinsessanleonore #princenicolas #prinsnicolas #princessadrienne #prinsessanadrienne #princealexander #prinsalexander #princegabriel #prinsgabriel #kingcarlgustaf #princecarlphilip #prinscarlphilip #princesssofia #prinsessansofia #princessmadeleine #prinsessanmadeleine