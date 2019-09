„Love Island“ auf RTL 2: Sonne, Sex – und Depressionen?

View this post on Instagram

Hey there young self. I wanna have a quick word with you.. In around 8-10 years time you would have given birth to the most beautiful little girl. Things weren’t meant to be and she left this earth.. But there’s a lot more to it. You finally learnt how to love and appreciate your body. That toned stomach you always wanted - no longer. The uplifted perky boobs - no longer... Bra fat, back fat? Yes please. 😌 Cellulite? Well it’s been there the whole time but you just stopped stressing and trying to rub your skin raw with weird salts. What you don’t realise yet is that your body is a machine. It’s powerful and is capable of a lot. Look after it, nourish it. Please stop punishing yourself for eating. Don’t make yourself sick or take 3-4 laxatives every night. You’ll be left with IBS and intolerant to a ton of foods. It’s not nice believe me... You’ll also love yourself the most you have ever loved. This is your authentic self, the true meaning of self-love. Your skin will be glowing, hair and nails ever strong your mind will be in its most clarity and you’ll understand the true meaning of appreciating life and that is doesn’t revolve on the importance of being ‘PERFECT’. Oh.. and you’ll also be helping thousands of women/men on different issues. How rewarding is that? That is the definition of fulfilment. What would your future self write to you? Love Me xx