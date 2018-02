Container-Riese macht heute in Hamburg fest

Foto: dpa Picture-Alliance / Xu Congjun / picture alliance / Xu Congjun/Im

Aerial view of China's first 20,000 TEU container vessel "COSCO SHIPPING ARIES", also China's largest container ship manufactured by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd. (NACKS), during its naming and delivery ceremony at the Port of Nantong in Nantong city, east China's Jiangsu province, 16 January 2018. China's first 20,000 TEU container vessel with independent intellectual property rights was named and delivered by Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd., in Nantong city, east China's Jiangsu province, on Tuesday (16 January 2018), which set the record of the delivery of the largest container vessel in China. The 20,000 TEU container vessel, named "COSCO SHIPPING Aries", is 400 meters long, 58.6 meters wide, 30.7 meters deep, with the maximum load of 197,000 tons. The deck area is even larger than the four standard football stadiums. Known as "Sea Castle ", the ship is one of the longest ships in the world. Foto: Xu Congjun/Imaginechina/dpa [ Rechtehinweis: (c) dpa ]