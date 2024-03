"Probably I will be the first director on this stage who will say I wish I never made this film."



Mstyslav Chernov, Michelle Mizner and Raney Aronson-Rath accept the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature Film for "20 Days in Mariupol."#Oscars#Oscars2024https://t.co/X7unxQW0XY pic.twitter.com/RRuTIn1pYT