⚠️feeling very disappointed, after being extremely fit and happy to be back on the pitch my foot got stuck yesterday on the artificial turf in training! Just before one of the most important games of my career. The hope of beeing fit before the winter break doesn’t really help, when i cant help @huuhkajat to achieve their first ever qualification to the European Championship! I will start my rehabilitation here with team Finland because i wanna give my full support to our amazing team. I believe in every single one of our players that they will do the job on Friday and we will make our UNELMISTA TOTTA⚠️#huuhkajat #bayer04 #stärkebayer #adidasfootball #valioakatemia