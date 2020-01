View this post on Instagram

For 3 years FC St Pauli has been my life. To everyone i have met: Thank you for all the memories. For all conversations. For each game. Home and away. The love you showed the team. Thank you. I have given everything. I am so proud to have played for this club. I will never forget Millerntor. The faces when we won. The respect if we lost. I could see you deeply cared. I did too. Good luck and don’t change. This club is special. But its time for me to leave. This is my decision. I love you all- Mats