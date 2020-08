Nach Gala gegen Barcelona: FC Bayern bleibt "brutal fokussiert"

Only now I realize what actually happened yesterday at the Estadio da Luz. What an incredible @ChampionsLeague night - we'll remember it for a long time. So proud of this team. Thank you, guys, for those breathtaking 90 minutes 🙉🙌🏼 @FCBayern #MissionLis6on #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/iRmmJs8e95