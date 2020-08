Schlimme Stürze erschüttern Radsport – Stars schlagen Alarm

View this post on Instagram

Sad day for @jumbovisma_road . @stevenkruijswijk (and other riders) crashed hard in a way to dangerous descent and had to abandon @criteriumdudauphine . Gravel and deep holes all the way down. The persons who decided to go down this road don't care one second about the safety of us riders. How much more bad accidents has to happen that something will change? #uci Photo @gettyimages