USA Top 10 (Alben)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) F*ck Love The Kid LAROI
2. ( 3.) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
3. ( 4.) Planet Her Doja Cat
4. ( 5.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
5. ( 1.) Faith Pop Smoke
6. ( 6.) The Voice Of The Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
7. ( - ) Bigger Than Life Or Death EST Gee
8. ( 7.) Hall of Fame Polo G
9. ( - ) Folklore Taylor Swift
10. ( 8.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa

