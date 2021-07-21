USA Top 10 (Alben)

Home Kultur & Live Musik

Billboard-Charts

(Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( 1.) Sour Olivia Rodrigo
2. ( 2.) Planet Her Doja Cat
3. ( 4.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
4. ( 3.) The Voice Of The Heroes Lil Baby & Lil Durk
5. ( 7.) Hall of Fame Polo G
6. ( 8.) Future Nostalgia Dua Lipa
7. ( 6.) Call Me If You Get Lost Tyler, The Creator
5. ( - ) Inside (The Songs) Bo Burnham
9. ( - ) After Hours The Weeknd
10. (10.) A Gangsta's Pain Moneybagg Yo

