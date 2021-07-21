USA Top 10 (Singles)

Home Kultur & Live Musik

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Permission to Dance BTS
2. ( 2.) Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo
3. ( - ) Stay The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber
4. ( 3.) Levitating Dua Lipa Feat. DaBaby
5. ( 4.) Kiss Me More Doja Cat Feat. SZA
6. ( 6.) Bad Habits Ed Sheeran
7. ( 1.) Butter BTS
8. ( 5.) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
9. ( 9.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd & Ariana Grande
10. (10.) Deja Vu Olivia Rodrigo

