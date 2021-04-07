USA Top 10 (Singles)

Home Kultur & Live Musik

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Act
1. ( - ) Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Nas X
2. ( 1.) Peaches Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
3. ( 3.) Leave the Door Open Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak
4. ( 2.) Up Cardi B
5. ( 4.) Drivers License Olivia Rodrigo
6. ( 5.) Save Your Tears The Weeknd
7. ( 7.) Levitating Dua Lipa Featuring DaBaby
8. ( 6.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
9. (10.) Mood 24kGoldn Featuring iann dior
10. ( 9.) What You Know Bout Love Pop Smoke

