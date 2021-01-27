USA Top 10 (Alben)

Home Kultur & Live Musik

Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist
1. ( 1.) Dangerous: The Double Album Morgan Wallen
2. ( 3.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
3. (-) The Good Times And The Bad Ones Why Don`t We
4. ( 2.) Evermore Taylor Swift
5. ( 7.) Positions Ariana Grande
6. ( 5.) The Voice Lil Durk
7. ( - ) Musik To Be Murdered By Eminem
8. ( 6.) After Hours The Weeknd
10. ( 8.) What You See Is What You Get Luke Combs

