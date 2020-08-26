26.08.20 Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) dpa 0 0 Fsnjuufmu wpn Cjmmcpbse Nbhb{jof- Ofx Zpsl Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist 1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift 2. ( 3.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 3. ( 2.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD 4. ( - ) Rich Slave Young Dolph 5. ( 6.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast 6. ( 4.) Pray 4 Love Rod Wave 7. ( 9.) My Turn Lil Baby 8. ( 8.) Blame It on Baby DaBaby 9. ( - ) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone 10. ( - ) Fine Line Harry Styles ª eqb.jogpdpn- eqb;311937.::.42853204 ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel USA Top 10 (Singles) Pop-Konzerte in der Pandemie? - Tim Bendzko singt Sommerhit "Savage Love" weiterhin Platz eins