USA Top 10 (Alben)

Billboard-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist
1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift
2. ( 3.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
3. ( 2.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD
4. ( - ) Rich Slave Young Dolph
5. ( 6.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast
6. ( 4.) Pray 4 Love Rod Wave
7. ( 9.) My Turn Lil Baby
8. ( 8.) Blame It on Baby DaBaby
9. ( - ) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
10. ( - ) Fine Line  Harry Styles

