USA Top 10 (Alben)

Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Alben)

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift
2. ( 4.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke
3. ( 3.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD
4. ( 5.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast
5. ( 7.) My Turn Lil Baby
6. ( - ) Blame It on Baby DaBaby
7. (10.) Fine Line Harry Styles
8. ( 6.) Wunna Gunna
9. ( 9.) Hollywood's Bleeding Post Malone
10. ( - ) The Lion King: The Gift (Soundtrack) Beyonce & Various Artists

