USA Top 10 (Singles)

Billboard-Charts

USA Top 10 (Singles)

Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York

Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in
1. ( 1.) The Box Roddy Ricch
2. ( 2.) Life Is Good Future Featuring Drake
3. ( 5.) Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
4. ( 3.) Circles Post Malone
5. ( - ) Stupid Love Lady Gaga
6. ( 6.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas
7. ( 8.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd
8. ( 7.) Dance Monkey Tones And I
9. ( 9.) Memories Maroon 5
10. ( - ) Intentions Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo
