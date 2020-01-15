15.01.20 Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) 0 0 Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( 3.) The Box Roddy Ricch 2. ( - ) Yummy Justin Bieber 3. ( 1.) Circles Post Malone 4. ( 2.) Memories Maroon 5 5. ( 9.) 10,000 Hours Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber 6. ( 4.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 7. ( 7.) Dance Monkey Tones And I 8. ( 6.) Good as Hell Lizzo 9. ( 5.) Roxanne Arizona Zervas 10. (10.) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel USA Top 10 (Singles) vom 15. Januar 2020 Titelsong zum neuen Bond-Film von Popstar Billie Eilish Lars Eidinger tritt bei "c/o pop" in Köln auf