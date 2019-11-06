06.11.19 Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) 0 0 Ermittelt vom Billboard Magazine, New York Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( - ) Lose You To Love Me Selena Gomez 2. ( 1.) Someone You Loved Lewis Capaldi 3. ( 4.) Circles Post Malone 4. ( 3.) Senorita Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello 5. ( 2.) Truth Hurts Lizzo 6. ( - ) Good as Hell Lizzo 7. ( - ) Follow God Kanye West 8. ( 5.) No Guidance Chris Brown Featuring Drake 9. ( 6.) Panini Lil Nas X 10. ( 8.) Bad Guy Billie Eilish ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel Jeff Lynne's ELO: Popklassiker als Koordinaten Klaus Meine: Wir brauchen eine neue Friedenshymne Stefanie Kloß über den Mauerfall