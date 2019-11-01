DVD-Charts

Top Ten

DVD-Charts

Platz Vorwoche Titel Verleih
1 neu Drei Schritte zu dir Universal Pictures
2 1 Pets 2 Universal Pictures
3 2 Aladdin (Live-Action) Walt Disney
4 5 Bohemian Rapsody Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment
5 3 Godzilla II: King of the Monsters Warner Home Video
6 7 Avengers: Endgame Walt Disney
7 neu Chernobyl Polyband/WVG
8 6 Der Junge muss an die frische Luft Warner Home Video
9 neu The Blacklist - Die sechste Season Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH
10 neu Phantastische Tierwesen: Grindelwalds Verbrechen Warner Home Video

Quelle: Amazon

Stand: 01. 11. 2019

