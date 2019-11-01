01.11.19 Top Ten DVD-Charts 0 0 Platz Vorwoche Titel Verleih 1 neu Drei Schritte zu dir Universal Pictures 2 1 Pets 2 Universal Pictures 3 2 Aladdin (Live-Action) Walt Disney 4 5 Bohemian Rapsody Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment 5 3 Godzilla II: King of the Monsters Warner Home Video 6 7 Avengers: Endgame Walt Disney 7 neu Chernobyl Polyband/WVG 8 6 Der Junge muss an die frische Luft Warner Home Video 9 neu The Blacklist - Die sechste Season Sony Pictures Entertainment Deutschland GmbH 10 neu Phantastische Tierwesen: Grindelwalds Verbrechen Warner Home Video Quelle: Amazon Stand: 01. 11. 2019 ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel Drei Pop-Engel für "Charlie's Angels" Kino-Charts "Friday"-Schauspieler John Witherspoon gestorben