Dear loves, I hope that everyone of you is doing well! 💕 As we all know, we have to take the situation very seriously, but we should not let ourselves be intimidated and try to face current events with a cool head and optimism. Stay at home, understand the seriousness of this virus and remind yourself on the important things in life like your family. Stay healthy and use the time for yourself and your loved ones ❤️🙏🏼