Gabriel Coburger hat eine Jazzband auf Tasch’

Konzert-Tipp

Gabriel Coburger hat eine Jazzband auf Tasch’

Saxofonist Gabriel Coburger

Saxofonist Gabriel Coburger

Foto: Gabriel Coburger Pocket Band

Zehn Euro für gleich zwei Jazzkonzerte an einem Abend, das ist ein unschlagbares Preis-Leistungsverhältnis, zumal im Yokohochinteressante Ensembles auftreten: Zunächst die Pocket Band von Saxofonist Gabriel Coburger (Foto), dann das New Helsinki Quartett von Gitarrist Olli Hirvonen.

Gabriel Coburgers Pocket Band + New Helsinki Mi 4.12., 20.00, Yoko Club (U Gänsemarkt), Valentinskamp 47, Eintritt 10,-/6,-; www.dieyoko.de

Links zum Artikel