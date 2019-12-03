03.12.19 Konzert-Tipp Gabriel Coburger hat eine Jazzband auf Tasch’ Saxofonist Gabriel Coburger Foto: Gabriel Coburger Pocket Band 0 0 Zehn Euro für gleich zwei Jazzkonzerte an einem Abend, das ist ein unschlagbares Preis-Leistungsverhältnis, zumal im Yokohochinteressante Ensembles auftreten: Zunächst die Pocket Band von Saxofonist Gabriel Coburger (Foto), dann das New Helsinki Quartett von Gitarrist Olli Hirvonen. Gabriel Coburgers Pocket Band + New Helsinki Mi 4.12., 20.00, Yoko Club (U Gänsemarkt), Valentinskamp 47, Eintritt 10,-/6,-; www.dieyoko.de Links zum Artikel Axel Burkhardt: Texte vom Bass-Poeten Rafik Schami liest „Die geheime Mission des Kardinals“ Die Krupps: Industrielle Härte im Logo