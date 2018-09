Foto: Carsten Koall / Getty Images

BERLIN, GERMANY - APRIL 19: Founding director Neil MacGregor (L) explains German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) and French President Emmanuel Macron (C) the Humboldt Forum construction site on April 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. The two leaders are meeting following Macron's delivery of an impassioned speech at the European Parliament on April 17, in which he urged reforms to further bind EU member states together and to counter authoritarianism. The Humboldt Forum, to be located in the reconstructed Berlin City Palace, in German called the Berliner Schloss, will draw on the collections of other Berlin museums and is to become the world's pre-eminent museum dedicated to non-Western art. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)