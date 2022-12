Ziel übertroffen - EU-Gasverbrauch um 20 Prozent gesunken

🏭📉During August-November 2022, natural gas consumption dropped the most in the EU in:

🇫🇮 Finland (-52.7%)

🇱🇻Latvia (-43.2%)

🇱🇹Lithuania (41.6%)



Consumption increased in 🇲🇹Malta (7.1%) and 🇸🇰Slovakia (2.6%)



