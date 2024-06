2024-06-21: American Airlines Boeing 737-800 (N862NN, built 2010) received damage to its left wing trailing edge while parked at gate 45 at Greensboro-Triad Intl AP (KGSO), NC when a garbage truck struck flight #AA1716 preparing for departure to Dallas. None among the 143 pax and… pic.twitter.com/KMUcohMulX