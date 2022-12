Bob Marley: Enkel Jo Mersa Marley stirbt mit 31 Jahren

#JUST_IN: Jamaican/American Artiste, Joseph Marley, who's also known as Jo Mersa (@JoMersaMarley), was found dead today in the USA.



Marley was found unresponsive in a vehicle.



Marley is the son of Reggae Star Stephen Marley & the grandson of reggae legend, Bob Marley. pic.twitter.com/jyH8A4YkK6