Rücktritt von Ashleigh Barty: Tennis-Welt ist geschockt

DID YOU KNOW❓



Ashleigh Barty finishes her career having won:



9 of her last 10 finals

her last 11 matches

her last 22 sets

22 of her last 23 matches against Top 30 players

28 of her last 31 matches in Australia

90 of her last 93 service games



... and 2 of the last 3 majors.