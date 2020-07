FC Liverpool „enttäuscht“: neun Festnahmen nach Meisterfeier

View this post on Instagram

Not the way I wanted to go out. Gave everything but wasn’t to be. I can’t thank @BCFC and the academy enough for what they’ve done for me over the last 10 years. It’s been an absolute pleasure working with all the staff and all my teammates during that period of time and I owe them everything for the way they’ve helped me mature as a player and as a person. Whatever happens Birmingham City will always be my club and I will always be a blue. Unfortunately I didn’t get the chance to show my gratitude to the fans, who I’ve built a strong connection with over the past year, but I’m sure they know how much I love them wherever they might be. I wish the club nothing but the best for the future. It’s not a goodbye it’s a ‘see you later’. Keep Right On! Jude.💙