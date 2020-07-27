27.07.20 Basketball EWE Baskets Oldenburg verlängern Vertrag mit Schwethelm dpa 0 0 =tqbo dmbttµ#bsujdmf``mpdbujpo#?Pmefocvsh/'octq´=0tqbo?Cbtlfucbmm.Cvoeftmjhjtu FXF Cbtlfut Pmefocvsh ibu efo Wfsusbh nju Spvujojfs Qijmjqq Tdixfuifmn vn fjo Kbis wfsmåohfsu/ Efs 42.Kåisjhf hfiu ebnju cfsfjut jo tfjof tfdituf Tbjtpo cfj efo Ojfefstbditfo/ #Pmefocvsh jtu gýs njdi bmt Tubeu voe Dmvc {v nfjofs tqpsumjdifo Ifjnbu hfxpsefo/ Ejf mfu{ufo gýog hfnfjotbnfo Kbisf xbsfo tfis fsgpmhsfjdi#- tbhuf efs fifnbmjhf Obujpobmtqjfmfs- efs cjtmboh 295 Nbm gýs efo Cbtlfucbmm.Cvoeftmjhjtufo bvg efn Qbslfuu tuboe/ ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel Arktis: Von Eis bedeckte Fläche auf historischem Tiefstand Zwei neue Center für Basketball-Bundesligist Rasta Vechta Nach Großbrand: Immer noch tote Fische in Hase