Der kapitalistische Klassiker "Monopoly" als iOS-Game

Berlin. Hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer zeigen sich in diese Woche digitale Brett- und Suchspiele. Der zeitlose Klassiker "Monopoly" und das handgemalte Spiel "Find Piet" bieten spannende Unterhaltung für Abende auf dem Sofa.
Aufgefrischt durch digitales Outfit funktioniert die iOS-Version von "Monopoly" wie das beliebte Brettspiel. Durch Schütteln des Smartphones oder Tablets wird gewürfelt und die Figur schreitet über das lebendige virtuelle 3D-Spielfeld. Durch Kauf, Mieteinnahmen und Verkauf bahnt sich der Spieler den Weg zu Reichtum oder Pleite. Gespielt werden kann online oder im Offline-Modus, mit Spielern weltweit oder der eigenen Familie. Eine Spielunterbrechung oder -störung durch lästige Werbeanzeigen gibt es nicht.
Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich diese Woche "Find Piet". In 10 handgemalten interaktiven Leveln begibt sich der Spieler auf die Suche nach Monsieur Piet. Scharfe Sinne sind beim durchforsten der kreativ gestalteten Räume gefragt.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|Find Piet
|Jahulien
|0,99
|7
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|8
|Football Manager 2020 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|9
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|10
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Push'em all
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|6
|Pimp My Car
|Ceyhun Tasci
|kostenlos
|7
|Pocket World 3D -unique puzzle
|Minimonster Game Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Pokey Ball
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|10
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
Meistgekauft iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Farming Simulator 20
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|6,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|6
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|7
|Terraforming Mars
|Asmodee Digital
|9,99
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Find Piet
|Jahulien
|0,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|4
|Turbo Stars
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Blöck Zusammenführen
|Lei Guo
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele
|Veraxen Ltd
|kostenlos