Top Ten: Kuchen kreieren und Musik erstellen

Berlin. "Minecraft" und "Call of Duty®: Mobile" dominieren auch in dieser Woche die Charts. Während der Egoshooter weiterhin als das beliebteste kostenlose iOS-Spiel gilt, thront "Minecraft" an der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone- und iPad-Games.
Für frischen Wind sorgen zwei Einsteiger. Der eine trägt den schillernden Namen "Aber bitte mit Sahne" und weckt zunächst musikalische Assoziation. Allerdings geht es in dem Spiel nicht um Udo JÜrgens'Schlager-Hit, sondern um eine Herausforderung beim Backen. Die iOS-Nutzer sind angehalten, Kuchen zu kreieren und sie kunstvoll zu dekorieren. Das originelle Spiel schafft es in dieser Woche auf den vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
Den gleichen Rang erobert "Incredibox" in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Spiele. Hier wiederum steht Musik tatsächlich im Vordergrund. iOS-Nutzer können eigene Songs erstellen und sich dabei von einer coolen Crew aus Beatboxern helfen lassen. Musik, Grafik und Animation machen die App, die sich sowohl als Spiel als auch als Tool versteht, zu einem audiovisuellen Erlebnis.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Incredibox
|So Far So Good
|4,49
|5
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|6
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|7
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|8
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|7,99
|9
|Autobahn Police Simulator
|Aerosoft GmbH
|2,29
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Aber bitte mit Sahne
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|i Peel Good
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|6
|Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
|Coda Platform Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|Square Bird.
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Love Island The Game
|Fusebox Games
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|TheoTown
|blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|4,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Die Legenden von Andor
|USM
|5,99
|5
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|7,99
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|7
|"OXXO"
|Michal Pawlowski
|2,29
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Square Bird.
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Draw Race
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
|Coda Platform Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Aber bitte mit Sahne
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|10
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos