Top Ten: "Call of Duty" ist beliebtester Egoshooter für iOS

Berlin. Der Egoshooter "Call of Duty" demonstriert in dieser Woche seine Durchschlagkraft. War das kostenlose Spiel vor sieben Tagen in den iOS-Charts noch nicht einmal vertreten, erobert es nun die Spitze.
Den Nutzern bietet "Call of Duty" Konsolequalität auf dem Mobilgerät. Sie profitieren von einer konfigurierbaren Steuerung, 3D-Grafiken und -Sounds sowie einer Sprach- und Textchat-Funktion. Dadurch lässt sich die Dramatik des Games unterwegs genauso hautnah erleben wie zu Hause vor dem Bildschirm.
Einen Neueinstieg feiert in dieser Woche auch "SHINE - Reise des Lichts". Das Spiel landet auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Games und begeistert die iOS-Nutzer mit einem Abenteuer, das sie auf einer virtuellen Reise durch eine atmosphärische Welt aus Licht und Schatten erleben. Es richtet sich an all jene, die sich nach Entschleunigung sehnen und eine Auszeit vom Alltag brauchen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|3,99
|4
|TheoTown
|blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|3,49
|5
|Die Legenden von Andor
|USM
|2,99
|6
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|7
|Card Thief
|Arnold Rauers
|1,09
|8
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Idle Capitalist
|Gaga Games
|kostenlos
|5
|PACYBITS FUT 20
|PacyBits
|kostenlos
|6
|Square Bird.
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|7
|Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
|Coda Platform Limited
|kostenlos
|8
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos
|9
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Icing On The Cake
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Die Legenden von Andor
|USM
|2,99
|3
|TheoTown
|blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
|3,49
|4
|Aerofly FS 2019
|IPACS
|3,99
|5
|Card Thief
|Arnold Rauers
|1,09
|6
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|2,29
|7
|The House of Da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Geheimakte: Tunguska
|Animation Arts Creative Gmbh
|4,49
|10
|SHINE - Reise des Lichts
|Fox and Sheep GmbH
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Sand Balls
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele
|Wildlife Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Square Bird.
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|6
|Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
|Coda Platform Limited
|kostenlos
|7
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|8
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|9
|Township
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|10
|Dig it!
|Raketspel AB
|kostenlos