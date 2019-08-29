iOS-Games: Okkultismus und kniffliger Denksport

In den Games-Charts herrscht Bewegung. Während ein Verkehrsspiel die Konkurrenz überholt und sich an die Spitze gesetzt hat, ist einem alten Bekannten mit einer Versuchung für Demonenbeschwörer der Wiedereinstieg gelungen.

Berlin. In den aktuellen Game-Charts gibt es einen Thronwechsel. "Traffic Run", ein spannendes Verkehrsspiel, hat "Fun Race 3D" vom ersten Platz verdrängt und führt nun die Top Ten sowohl der meistgeladenen iPhone- als auch iPad-Games an.

Gut ist es in dieser Woche auch für "Cultist Simulator" gelaufen. Das Spiel steigt in die Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games ein und belegt den neunten Platz. iOS-Nutzer tauchen hiermit in eine esoterische Welt ein und können nach verbotenen Schätzen suchen oder fremde Götter herbeirufen. Wer den Meistertitel erlangt, bekommt die Möglichkeit, eigene Schüler unter seine Fittiche zu nehmen.

Gleich hinter "Cultist Simulator" landet ein Wiedereinsteiger: "7 Billion Humans". Das Spiel bietet kniffligen Denksport, bei dem iOS-Nutzer über 60 Programmieraufgaben lösen müssen. Hilfe gibt es dabei von unzähligen Büroarbeitern, die sich automatisieren lassen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 6 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 1,09 7 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 8 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 9 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi Limited 3,99 10 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 4 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 5 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 7 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos 8 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 9 Idle Evil Clicker AppQuantum Publishing Ltd kostenlos 10 Polysphere Playgendary kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 1,09 3 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 5 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99 6 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99 9 Cultist Simulator Playdigious 7,99 10 7 Billion Humans Experimental Gameplay Group 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Traffic Run! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos 2 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 3 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Gardenscapes Playrix kostenlos 6 Collect Cubes Alictus kostenlos 7 Wildscapes Playrix kostenlos 8 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 9 Wort Stapel Talefun kostenlos 10 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos