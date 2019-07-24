iOS-Games: Sterne zurückbringen und Monster einfangen

Es geht heiß her in den Charts: Während ein Spiel einige Plätze abrutscht, feiert ein anderes einen gelungenen Einstieg. In der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games gibt es sogar einen Thronwechsel.

"Sky: Children of the Light" animiert iOS-Nutzer dazu, gefallene Sterne zurückzubringen.

Berlin. Zu den großen Gewinnern in dieser Woche gehört "Coin Master". Das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer durch die Zeit reisen und zu Piraten, Hippies oder Wikinger werden können, hat in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games "aquapark.io" überholt und thront nun an der Spitze.

Keine schlechte Woche hat auch das Spiel "Sky: Children of the Light" hinter sich. Die iOS-Nutzer begeistert es mit einem animierten Königreich, das sie erforschen können. Vor allem geht es aber darum, gefallene Sterne zurückzubringen. Das spannende Spiel feiert seinen Charteinstieg mit dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Games.

Nicht ganz so erfolgreich lief es für "Evertale". Stand das Spiel letzte Woche noch auf dem Treppchen, muss es sich dieses Mal mit dem zehnten Platz zufriedengeben. Die iOS-Nutzer erwartet eine abenteuerreiche Fantasiewelt, in der sie geheimnisvolle Monster eingefangen, trainieren und anschließend in den Kampf schicken können.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 7 Bau- Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,49 8 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 10 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 3 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 4 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 5 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Dig it! Raketspel AB kostenlos 7 Touch the wall Voodoo kostenlos 8 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos 9 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 10 Ball Paint RadPirates kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29 3 Bau- Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 7 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 8 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49 9 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos 4 Stack Ball 3D Azur Interactive Games Limited kostenlos 5 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos 6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 7 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 8 Line Color™ tastypill kostenlos 9 Sky: Children of the Light thatgamecompany kostenlos 10 Train Station 2: Tycoon Sim PIXEL FEDERATION, s.r.o. kostenlos