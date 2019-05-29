Top-Apps: In Gruppen kommunizieren und smart shoppen

Für iPhone und iPad

Die Voice-Chat-App "TeamSpeak 3" erleichtert Gruppen die Kommunikation.

Foto: dpa

Im Frühling scheint die Lust am Shopping gestiegen zu sein. Die App eines Modehändlers hat es wieder in die Charts geschafft. Außerdem begrüßen sie eine Anwendung, die sich für Gamer gut eignet.

Berlin. Während "Blitzer.de PRO" weiterhin an der Spitze thront, freuen sich zwei Apps über den Wiedereinstieg. Sie siedeln sich erst einmal auf den unteren Rängen an.

Den neunten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps belegt in dieser Woche "TeamSpeak 3" (1,09 Euro), eine App, die insbesondere für Gamer konzipiert ist. Die Anwendung ermöglicht einer Gruppe von Personen, miteinander zu sprechen, obwohl sie sich an unterschiedlichen Orten befinden. Voice Chat heißt diese Lösung, die entweder auf einem privaten oder öffentlichen Server zum Einsatz kommen kann.

"H&M - we love fashion" landet hingegen auf dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die Anwendung des schwedischen Modehändlers versorgt die iOS-Nutzer mit Informationen zum eigenen Angebot und zu aktuellen Aktionen. Mit ihr lässt sich aber auch herausfinden, ob das Sortiment Kleidungsstücke enthält, die man anderweitig gesehen hat. Dafür reicht der Upload eines Bildes, auf dem diese zu sehen sind.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
7 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8 Boas.io Snake vs City Alictus kostenlos
9 H&M - we love fashion H&M kostenlos
10 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49
9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 5,49

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Boas.io Snake vs City Alictus kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
