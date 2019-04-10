Beliebte iOS-Games: Autorennen fahren und Worträtsel lösen

Berlin. Für "Rush Rally 3" ist es eine bewegende Woche. Während das Spiel sich in den Charts der meistgekauften iPhone-Games um zwei Plätze verbessert, rutscht es in den Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Games einen Rang nach unten.
Die dritte Version der Rallye-Simulation für Mobilgeräte enthält ein optimiertes Steuerungssystem, das eigens für Touch- und Neigungsbefehle entwickelt wurde. Dadurch entsteht ein authentisches Rennsportgefühl, wobei die Spieler mit ihren Autos über Schnee, Schotter, Asphalt oder Sand fahren können.
Seinen Platz behaupten konnte hingegen "Wort Stapel". Die App ist große Unterhaltung für alle, die Wortsuchrätsel lieben. Während die Nutzer ihr Gehirn trainieren, können sie sich gleichzeitig an wunderschönen Landschaften erfreuen, die sich im Hintergrund befinden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|4
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|5
|Rush Rally 3
|Brownmonster Limited
|4,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Evertale
|ZigZaGame Inc.
|0,49
|8
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|3
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|4
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|5
|AMAZE!!!
|Crazy Labs
|kostenlos
|6
|Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|Pick Me Up™
|tastypill
|kostenlos
|8
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Twist Hit!
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Door Kickers
|KILLHOUSE GAMES SRL
|5,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|Rush Rally 3
|Brownmonster Limited
|4,99
|5
|Rebel Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|2,29
|6
|Tropico
|Feral Interactive Ltd
|12,99
|7
|HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
|Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
|4,49
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|8,99
|10
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Tiles Hop - EDM Rush
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|3
|Stack Ball 3D
|Azur Interactive Games Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|Roller Splat!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|7
|Party.io
|DigiArt
|kostenlos
|8
|Wort Stapel
|Talefun
|kostenlos
|9
|Mahjong Journey
|G5 Entertainment AB
|kostenlos
|10
|Mr Bullet - Spy Puzzles
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos