iOS-Top-Games: Temporeiche Schneevergnügen

Berlin. In die Game-Charts für iPhone und iPad klettern diese Woche Spiele mit winterlichem Setting. Passend zum Januar sind rasante Snowboardfahrten und Schneeballschlachten besonders beliebt.
Die App "Alto's Adventure" (0,49 Euro) landet diese Woche auf Platz acht der meistgekauften iPhone- und iPad-Games. Das temporeiche Spiel passt perfekt in die Jahreszeit. Auf einer endlosen Snowboardfahrt begleitet der Spieler Alto und seine Freunde durch malerische schneebedeckte Berglandschaften, Wälder und Ruinen. Das flüssige Gameplay mit dynamischen Wettereffekten und einem fesselnden Soundtrack schafft es, den Nutzer in seinen Bann zu ziehen.
Mit "Snowball.io™" ergattert ein weiteres Winter-Spiel mit Suchtpotential einen Topplatz der Game-Charts. Ziel ist es, den größten Schneeball zu bauen und mit diesem die Gegner aus dem Spielfeld zu fegen. Die App ist kostenlos verfügbar und einfach zu bedienen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Alto's Odyssey
|Snowman
|0,49
|4
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|5
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|6
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|7
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|8
|Alto's Adventure
|Snowman
|0,49
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|3
|Snowball.io™
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Polysphere
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|5
|Drive and Park
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|7
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Stickman Hook
|MADBOX
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|3
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|4
|Alto's Odyssey
|Snowman
|0,49
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|7
|Oddmar
|Mobge Ltd
|2,29
|8
|Alto's Adventure
|Snowman
|0,49
|9
|XCOM®: Enemy Within
|2K
|10,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Brawl Stars
|Supercell
|kostenlos
|2
|Snowball.io™
|Geisha Tokyo Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Color Bump 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|5
|Paper.io 2
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game
|Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Kick the Buddy: Forever
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|8
|Subway Surfers
|Kiloo
|kostenlos
|9
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|The Sims™ Mobile
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos