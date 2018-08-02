Sterne beobachten und eine ruhige Kugel schieben

"Sky Guide" zeigt an, welches Sternenbild am nächtlichen Himmel zu sehen ist. Darüber hinaus findet die App Satelliten und die aktuelle Position der Raumstation ISS. Foto: dpa

Berlin. Es ist diese Woche wieder einiges passiert in den iOS-App-Charts: Besonders hervor stechen gleich zwei Apps zur Beobachtung des Sternenhimmels, ein Pflanzenlexikon mit Identifikations-Funktion und ein kniffliges Geduldspiel.

"Sky Guide" (3, 49 Euro) von Fith Star Labs ist die ultimative App für alle, die wissen wollen, was am Nachthimmel vor sich geht. Dazu muss das iPhone oder iPad einfach gen Himmel gehalten werden und schon gibt die App Auskunft, welche Sternzeichen zu sehen sind. Doch nicht nur das: Sie zeigt auch an, welche Satelliten oder Kometen im Sichtfeld gerade vorbei fliegen. Die Raumstation ISS mit dem Astronauten Alexander Gerst an Bord erkennt die App im Übrigen auch. Viel Spaß beim Suchen!

Wer schon immer mal eine ruhige Kugel schieben wollte, sollte "Tenkyo" von Voodoo ausprobieren. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Geduldspiel im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes. Es gilt, eine Kugel durch einen Hindernis-Parcours zu lotsen, ohne dass diese irgendwo herunterfällt. Dafür brauchte es vor allem eine ruhige Hand und etwas Geduld. Wer beide Fähigkeiten sein eigen nennen kann, wird in diesem Spiel weit kommen.

Die App "PlantSnap Plant Identification" (4,49 Euro) von PlantSnap Inc. lässt die Herzen von Pflanzenfreunden höher schlagen. Zunächst muss man eine Pflanze fotografieren. Die App greift dann auf eine Datenbank mit 316.000 Pflanzen-Spezies zurück, um die Pflanze zu identifizieren. Laut Hersteller stimmt das Ergebnis in 90 Prozent der Fälle. Ein Tipp der Redaktion: Bei Pilzen sollte man besser einen Profi hinzuziehen. Sonst landet am Ende noch der falsche Pilz in der Pfanne.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 SkyView® - Explore the Universe Terminal Eleven LLC 2,29 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49 8 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 9 PlantSnap Plant Identification PlantSnap, Inc. 4,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Meistgeladene iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 3 SkyView® Lite Terminal Eleven LLC kostenlos 4 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 7 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 8 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos 9 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 14,99 6 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49 7 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99 8 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09

Meistgeladene iPad Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 4 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 5 YouTube Music Google, Inc. kostenlos 6 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos 7 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 8 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 9 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos 10 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos

( dpa )

