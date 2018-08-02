Sterne beobachten und eine ruhige Kugel schieben

Berlin. Es ist diese Woche wieder einiges passiert in den iOS-App-Charts: Besonders hervor stechen gleich zwei Apps zur Beobachtung des Sternenhimmels, ein Pflanzenlexikon mit Identifikations-Funktion und ein kniffliges Geduldspiel.
"Sky Guide" (3, 49 Euro) von Fith Star Labs ist die ultimative App für alle, die wissen wollen, was am Nachthimmel vor sich geht. Dazu muss das iPhone oder iPad einfach gen Himmel gehalten werden und schon gibt die App Auskunft, welche Sternzeichen zu sehen sind. Doch nicht nur das: Sie zeigt auch an, welche Satelliten oder Kometen im Sichtfeld gerade vorbei fliegen. Die Raumstation ISS mit dem Astronauten Alexander Gerst an Bord erkennt die App im Übrigen auch. Viel Spaß beim Suchen!
Wer schon immer mal eine ruhige Kugel schieben wollte, sollte "Tenkyo" von Voodoo ausprobieren. Dabei handelt es sich um ein Geduldspiel im wahrsten Sinne des Wortes. Es gilt, eine Kugel durch einen Hindernis-Parcours zu lotsen, ohne dass diese irgendwo herunterfällt. Dafür brauchte es vor allem eine ruhige Hand und etwas Geduld. Wer beide Fähigkeiten sein eigen nennen kann, wird in diesem Spiel weit kommen.
Die App "PlantSnap Plant Identification" (4,49 Euro) von PlantSnap Inc. lässt die Herzen von Pflanzenfreunden höher schlagen. Zunächst muss man eine Pflanze fotografieren. Die App greift dann auf eine Datenbank mit 316.000 Pflanzen-Spezies zurück, um die Pflanze zu identifizieren. Laut Hersteller stimmt das Ergebnis in 90 Prozent der Fälle. Ein Tipp der Redaktion: Bei Pilzen sollte man besser einen Profi hinzuziehen. Sonst landet am Ende noch der falsche Pilz in der Pfanne.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Sky Guide
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|SkyView® - Explore the Universe
|Terminal Eleven LLC
|2,29
|7
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|8
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|9
|PlantSnap Plant Identification
|PlantSnap, Inc.
|4,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
Meistgeladene iPhone Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|SkyView® Lite
|Terminal Eleven LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Google Maps - GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube Music
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|10
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 4
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|14,99
|6
|Sky Guide
|Fifth Star Labs LLC
|3,49
|7
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|8
|MyScript Nebo
|MyScript
|6,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
Meistgeladene iPad Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube Music
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - GPS Navigation
|Google, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|9
|WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|10
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos