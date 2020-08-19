19.08.20 Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Alben) dpa 0 0 Fsnjuufmu wpn Cjmmcpbse Nbhb{jof- Ofx Zpsl Platz Vorwoche Titel Artist 1. ( 1.) Folklore Taylor Swift 2. ( 3.) Legends Never Die Juice WRLD 3. ( 2.) Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon Pop Smoke 4. ( - ) Pray 4 Love Rod Wave 5. ( - ) Born Here Live Here Die Here Luke Bryan 6. ( 4.) Hamilton: An American Musical Original Broadway Cast 7. ( - ) Dreamland Glass Animals 8. ( 6.) Blame It on Baby DaBaby 9. ( 5.) My Turn Lil Baby 10. ( - ) Top Shotta NLE Choppa ª eqb.jogpdpn- eqb;31192:.::.33:27204 ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel USA Top 10 (Singles) "Nashville Tears": Rumer auf dem Country-Trip Neil Young sucht einen US-Präsidenten