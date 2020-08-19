19.08.20 Billboard-Charts USA Top 10 (Singles) dpa 0 0 Fsnjuufmu wpn Cjmmcpbse Nbhb{jof- Ofx Zpsl Platz Vorwoche Titel Interpret/in 1. ( - ) WAP Cardi B Featuring Megan Thee Stallion 2. ( 2.) Rockstar DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch 3. ( 4.) Blinding Lights The Weeknd 4. ( 3.) Whats Poppin Jack Harlow 5. ( 1.) Watermelon Sugar Harry Styles 6. ( 5.) Roses SAINt JHN 7. ( 7.) Savage Love (Laxed - Siren Beat) Jawsh 685 x Jason Derulo 8. ( - ) Smile Juice WRLD & The Weeknd 9. ( 9.) Go Crazy Chris Brown & Young Thug 10. ( - ) Before You Go Lewis Capaldi ª eqb.jogpdpn- eqb;31192:.::.339:9304 ( dpa ) Links zum Artikel USA Top 10 (Alben) "Nashville Tears": Rumer auf dem Country-Trip Neil Young sucht einen US-Präsidenten