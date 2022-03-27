Oscar-Nominierungen in den wichtigsten Kategorien

Los Angeles. Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2022 in den wichtigsten Sparten:
Bester Film
• "Belfast"
• "Dune"
• "The Power of the Dog"
• "King Richard"
• "Coda"
• "West Side Story"
• "Licorice Pizza"
• "Don't Look Up"
• "Nightmare Alley"
• "Drive my Car"
Beste Regie
• Jane Campion ("The Power of the Dog")
• Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story")
• Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast")
• Paul Thomas Anderson ("Licorice Pizza")
• Ryusuke Hamaguchi ("Drive my Car")
Beste Hauptdarstellerin
• Kristen Stewart ("Spencer")
• Jessica Chastain ("Eyes of Tammy Faye")
• Olivia Colman ("Frau im Dunkeln")
• Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos")
• Penélope Cruz ("Parallele Mütter")
Bester Hauptdarsteller
• Will Smith ("King Richard")
• Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog")
• Denzel Washington ("Macbeth")
• Javier Bardem ("Being the Ricardos")
• Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick... Boom!")
Beste Nebendarstellerin
• Aunjanue Ellis ("King Richard")
• Ariana Debose ("West Side Story")
• Judi Dench ("Belfast")
• Kirsten Dunst ("Power of the Dog")
• Jessie Buckley ("Frau im Dunkeln")
Bester Nebendarsteller
• Ciarán Hinds ("Belfast")
• Kodi Smit-McPhee ("The Power of the Dog")
• Jesse Plemons ("The Power of the Dog")
• J.K. Simmons ("Being the Ricardos")
• Troy Kotsur ("Coda")
Bester Internationaler Spielfilm (sogenannter Auslands-Oscar)
• Japan ("Drive my Car")
• Italien ("The Hand of God")
• Norwegen ("The Worst Person in the World")
• Dänemark ("Flee")
• Bhutan ("Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom")
Beste Filmmusik
• "Dune", Hans Zimmer
• "The Power of the Dog", Jonny Greenwood
• "Encanto", Germaine Franco
• "Parallele Mütter", Alberto Iglesias
• "Don't Look Up", Nicholas Britell
