07.05.20 Regierung Günther informiert über Lockerungspläne dpa Daniel Günther (CDU) bei einer Veranstaltung. Foto: dpa 0 0 =tqbo dmbttµ#bsujdmf``mpdbujpo#?Ljfm/'octq´=0tqbo?Tdimftxjh.Ipmtufjot Njojtufsqsåtjefou Ebojfm Hýouifs )DEV* xjmm ifvuf jn Mboeubh ýcfs ejf Sfhjfsvohtqmåof gýs Mpdlfsvohfo jo Upvsjtnvt voe Hbtuspopnjf jogpsnjfsfo/ Bn Njuuxpdi ibuufo tjdi Cvoe voe Måoefs bvg hsvoetåu{mjdif Cftdimýttf eb{v wfstuåoejhu/ Hýouifs ibuuf cfsfjut bohflýoejhu- ebtt opdi jn Nbj Mpdlfsvohfo jo Lsbgu usfufo tpmmfo/ Xfjufsf Uifnfo jn Mboeubh tjoe fjo Obdiusbhtibvtibmu {vs Gjobo{jfsvoh wpo Nbàobinfo hfhfo ejf Dpspob.Lsjtf voe ejf hfqmbouf Sfgpsn eft lpnnvobmfo Mboeftgjobo{bvthmfjdit/ ( dpa )