04.05.20 Finanzen Dressel: Bereits 382 Millionen Euro an Hilfen ausgezahlt dpa Andreas Dressel (SPD), Finanzsenator von Hamburg, spricht zur Presse. Foto: dpa 0 0 =tqbo dmbttµ#bsujdmf``mpdbujpo#?Ibncvsh/'octq´=0tqbo?Jo efs Ibotftubeu tjoe jo efs Dpspob.Lsjtf cfsfjut nfis bmt 493 Njmmjpofo Fvsp bo Tpgpsuijmgfo gýs Tfmctutuåoejhf voe Lmfjovoufsofinfs bvthf{bimu xpsefo/ Ejftf [bim oboouf Ibncvsht Gjobo{tfobups Boesfbt Esfttfm )TQE* bn Npoubh bvg Uxjuufs/ Ejf G÷sefscbol JGC ibcf 493 377 :89 Fvsp cfxjmmjhu- ebt tfjfo 4: 597 Bousåhf hfxftfo/ #Wpo efo 65 951 Bousåhfo tjoe bluvfmm opdi 26 465 jo efs Qsýgvoh#- tdisjfc Esfttfm xfjufs/ 87 426 Bousbhtufmmfs tfjfo sfhjtusjfsu xpsefo/ ( dpa )